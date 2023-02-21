IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Deeply unfortunate and irresponsible': Blinken reacts to Russia's suspension of nuclear agreement

01:31

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called Russia's suspension of its participation in the New START treaty "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," adding the U.S. will "be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does."Feb. 21, 2023

