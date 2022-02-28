'Dangerous' for Putin to put nuclear forces on high alert, says NATO secretary general

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'02:25
More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise02:33
Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double05:34
'Dangerous' for Putin to put nuclear forces on high alert, says NATO secretary general03:31
How Ukraine is using an 'IT army' to win the war online05:43
Kiev residents flock to stores as weekend curfew temporarily relaxed06:48
McFaul: The U.S. should throw 'shock-and-awe' economic sanctions at Russia09:53
Hillary Clinton: We've got to go after the oligarchs who are supporting Putin financially06:52
'Arsenal of sanctions' against Russia will take a minute to develop, says House member06:30
U.S. needs to do more sanctions; we need to do them faster: Sen. Sasse11:21
Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court00:49
Clinton: What's left of the GOP must stand against those giving 'aid and comfort' to Putin05:57
In attempt to stifle dissent, Putin shows he is a 'man out of time, and a man out of touch'04:05
As Ukrainian women and children flee, men stay — and come — to fight05:59
'People are buying whatever they can': Residents worry city could come under attack03:48
Ukrainian president says he, his family are Russia's top targets00:41
During court hearing, Putin critic rails against invasion02:07
Garry Kasparov: Putin has been preparing this war in plain sight06:06
'The intelligence has been totally correct': Senator on Russian invasion07:18
MSNBC correspondent shelters in Kyiv parking lot after warning of incoming missiles03:44
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an NBC News exclusive calls Russia's decision to put their nuclear forces on high alert both 'reckless' and 'dangerous'.Feb. 28, 2022
How Ukraine is using an 'IT army' to win the war online05:43
Kiev residents flock to stores as weekend curfew temporarily relaxed06:48