'Crocodile tears': Scarborough blasts Netanyahu's cynical maneuvers in US politics
March 21, 202409:57

Morning Joe

'Crocodile tears': Scarborough blasts Netanyahu's cynical maneuvers in US politics

09:57

As leaders continue to engage in a heated debate over Israel, Senator Schumer (D-NY) is standing strong in his criticism of Netanyahu— rejecting Netanyahu's request to talk to Democrats as the Israeli leader addresses Senate Republicans days after Schumer called for new Israeli elections. The Morning Joe panel weigh in on the need for a balanced approach to Middle Eastern diplomacy and the importance of upholding human rights, amidst concerns over partisan politics influencing foreign policy strategies. President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, and The New York Times' Mara Gay join the conversation. March 21, 2024

