'Cohen owned those lies, he doesn't defend them': Cohen's legal adviser on his credibility
May 13, 202407:26
Morning Joe

'Cohen owned those lies, he doesn't defend them': Cohen's legal adviser on his credibility

07:26

Ahead of the much-anticipated testimony of Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen— Lanny David, Cohen's longtime legal advisor, joined Morning Joe to weigh in on how he would counter attacks on his credibility.May 13, 2024

