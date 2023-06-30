IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court strikes down Biden admin's student loan debt relief program

Morning Joe

'Can money stop Trump in 2024?': Koch network's $70M move

05:12

High-profile Republican donors, including the Koch network and  Leonard Leo, are rallying their financial support behind initiatives to thwart Donald Trump's potential nomination in 2024. This shift signals a departure from the 2016 election when the wealthy donors were divided. The question remains whether this concentrated effort will be enough to overcome Trump's loyal base and find a viable candidate capable of defeating him. The Morning Joe panel discuss. June 30, 2023

