  Democrats' feared 'Red October' has arrived, says the New York Times

    07:41
    'Business has a role to play': Why companies should pull involvement with West

    06:41
    McCaskill: I don't see the Senate races breaking red at this moment

    05:51

  Dems have a plan to reduce gun violence; other side in pocket of NRA: House member

    07:31

  House member criticizes McCarthy over threats to cut Ukraine funding

    10:24

  The president is fighting to bring down prices of everyday things: WH

    09:13

  Ed Luce: Boris Johnson will be back in demand again

    05:20

  Prime Minister Liz Truss steps down from office

    02:08

  British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after just six weeks in power

    11:09

  'The ruling is really striking': Trump involved in 'conspiracy to defraud U.S.', says judge

    06:47

  Democratic voters share concerns about a second Biden run

    03:55

  Joe: Political toxicity comes with a price to people spreading the lie

    10:01

  Biden 'has wanted' to bring down gas price for consumers, energy adviser says

    06:28

  Arizona candidate is running against 'insidious divisiveness', says elections can be trusted

    06:40

  Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'

    06:00

  How authenticity can help women get back 'to where we want to be'

    08:40

  'Enraging, clearly un-democratic': Florida voters arrested over alleged fraud

    02:57

  Biden's job approval at highest point in a year

    03:11

  Stacey Abrams: Reproductive rights is an economic issue

    08:08

  Demings: Marco Rubio is clearly concerned about his political future

    07:56

Morning Joe

'Business has a role to play': Why companies should pull involvement with West

06:41

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is encouraging businesses that work with Kanye West to pull their involvement with him following the West's recent antisemitic remarks. The ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt and CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin discuss.Oct. 20, 2022

    'Business has a role to play': Why companies should pull involvement with West

