IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. McCarthy now defends Trump, but he sounded different in 2021

    03:37
  • Now Playing

    'Blowback' warns about the dangers of another Trump

    07:21
  • UP NEXT

    War's 'The World Is a Ghetto' celebrates its 50th anniversary

    05:41

  • Michael Steele: The court of public opinion is on a razor's edge with Trump

    11:27

  • Crypto's winners and losers: Ben McKenzie exposes the dark side of cryptocurrency

    05:29

  • 'Simply about the polling': House member slams hearing on Hunter Biden probe

    07:44

  • Nancy Pelosi: 175 years after Seneca Falls, we still have work to do

    08:30

  • Judge denies Trump bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case

    00:40

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's words used against her in Biden campaign ad

    03:26

  • Michigan AG charges 'false electors' over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    06:24

  • Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' a cautionary story for the modern age

    12:29

  • Nancy Pelosi: No one is above the law

    02:33

  • Joe: GOP is attacking DOJ for doing what Rep. McCarthy said DOJ should do

    11:54

  • Joe: Rep. Taylor Greene is attacking Biden for getting one bipartisan win after another

    06:03

  • A key way to stop Trump from being the next president

    04:40

  • Fran Drescher: The old contracts are outdated and don't apply to the new business model

    10:20

  • Trump potentially days away from being charged

    12:09

  • Trump claims he received target letter in federal January 6 probe

    01:29

  • The Atlantic asks: Is Tennessee a democracy?

    03:10

  • How the rich get elected and the elected get rich

    07:44

Morning Joe

'Blowback' warns about the dangers of another Trump

07:21

Author Miles Taylor was the former Dept. of Homeland Security chief of staff who wrote the 2018 NYT opinion piece from inside the Trump administration. Taylor discusses his new book 'Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump'.July 19, 2023

  • Rep. McCarthy now defends Trump, but he sounded different in 2021

    03:37
  • Now Playing

    'Blowback' warns about the dangers of another Trump

    07:21
  • UP NEXT

    War's 'The World Is a Ghetto' celebrates its 50th anniversary

    05:41

  • Michael Steele: The court of public opinion is on a razor's edge with Trump

    11:27

  • Crypto's winners and losers: Ben McKenzie exposes the dark side of cryptocurrency

    05:29

  • 'Simply about the polling': House member slams hearing on Hunter Biden probe

    07:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All