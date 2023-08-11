Gov. JB Pritzker: Biden-Harris administration 'truly has fought for gun safety'

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak at Gun Sense University in Chicago today, focusing on the lingering impact of gun violence on communities. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joins Morning Joe to highlight the successful gun safety measures in the state and emphasize the need for stronger federal laws to curb the influx of guns from neighboring states. The conference seeks to galvanize activists and lawmakers to work collaboratively toward preventing gun violence and enacting meaningful change.Aug. 11, 2023