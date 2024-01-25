IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month

    07:14
  • Now Playing

    UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter : 'About as good as it could get'

    02:28

  • Joe: Democrats are running against GOP's 'crash the economy, open border' platform

    05:49

  • Lemire: McConnell's admitting Trump's doesn't want this border security deal

    04:41

  • McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows

    03:09

  • Trump's defamation trial resumes amid speculation over testimony

    04:53

  • Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin 

    02:14

  • 'Legacy' looks at a physician's experience with racism in medicine

    05:09

  • The 'blue wall' will hold for Biden in the Midwest, says governor

    06:13

  • Biden, Harris will remind voters it was Trump who took away abortion rights: Sen. Kaine

    09:57

  • Rev. Al: Not a good day in my life to watch Sen. Scott say 'I just love you' to Trump

    02:32

  • Chris Matthews: Trump thought he could put Haley away in NH, but he didn't

    05:03

  • Claire McCaskill: A really bad night for Donald Trump

    05:06

  • 'A deeply, deeply pathetic moment': Trump humiliates Tim Scott in NH

    03:19

  • Joe: Trump has so many problems going into the general; he is so weak

    03:15

  • Steve Kornacki: Trump won NH by winning Republican voters

    06:08

  • A call for former high-level Trump appointees to speak out

    06:23

  • Immigration negotiations move to a new phase

    05:32

  • Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative

    07:15

Morning Joe

UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'

08:13

On Wednesday, the United Auto Workers Union officially endorsed Joe Biden, highlighting his unwavering support for American workers. UAW President Shawn Fain praised Biden for standing with union members during their historic strike, stating that “Joe Biden bet on the American worker, while Donald Trump blamed the American worker! … If our endorsements must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it!” The Morning Joe panel discuss the significance of the endorsement Jan. 25, 2024

  • Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month

    07:14
  • Now Playing

    UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'

    08:13
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter : 'About as good as it could get'

    02:28

  • Joe: Democrats are running against GOP's 'crash the economy, open border' platform

    05:49

  • Lemire: McConnell's admitting Trump's doesn't want this border security deal

    04:41

  • McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows

    03:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All