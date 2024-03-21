IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Authoritarianism is bad for business': Expert warns Trump's 'crazy' will 'affect the economy'
'Authoritarianism is bad for business': Expert warns Trump's 'crazy' will 'affect the economy'

13:44

Donald Trump is already claiming that November's election will be 'rigged' against him, using the term "too big to rig" based on the idea that he needs a lead so large in November, that no fraudulent activity can erase it. Brian Klaas joins the Morning Joe panel to discuss the risks this rhetoric poses to democracy and potential for violence— as well as the broader implications for American democracy, questioning the support of wealthy individuals for Trump despite his divisive rhetoric: "They're duped...They think the crazy is going to stay in the crazy side of things and not going to affect the economy."March 21, 2024

