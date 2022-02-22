'At 68...she joined the Peace Corps': What made Lillian Carter a humanitarian
'Miss Lillian,' a new documentary on the life of Lillian Carter, mother of former President Jimmy Carter, looks at how she passed her humanitarian values onto her children. Longtime ABC WH correspondent Sam Donaldson joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 22, 2022
Russia's Parliament votes to recognize independence of Ukraine separatist areas
'At 68...she joined the Peace Corps': What made Lillian Carter a humanitarian
