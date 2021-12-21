IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'American Radical' looks at how the far right is exploiting one woman's death for political purposes

11:12

The Jan. 6 committee seeks its first interview with a House lawmaker, and a man who helped assault police officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to almost four years in prison. Ayman Mohyeldin joins Morning Joe to continue a discussion on his podcast of how one U.S. woman was radicalized.Dec. 21, 2021

