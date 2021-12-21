'American Radical' looks at how the far right is exploiting one woman's death for political purposes
The Jan. 6 committee seeks its first interview with a House lawmaker, and a man who helped assault police officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to almost four years in prison. Ayman Mohyeldin joins Morning Joe to continue a discussion on his podcast of how one U.S. woman was radicalized.Dec. 21, 2021
