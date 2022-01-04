'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack
07:52
Share this -
copied
A.C. Thompson of ProPublica joins Morning Joe to discuss the updated Frontline documentary 'American Insurrection,' which looks at the January 6 Capitol attack. Author Barbara Walter also joins the discussion.Jan. 4, 2022
NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather
04:13
Now Playing
'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack
07:52
UP NEXT
'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them
10:55
Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims
04:58
What it means to turn historical women into 'yassified contemporary heroines'
07:00
New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump