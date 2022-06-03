IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Photojournalist captures how war in Ukraine impacts civilians

04:03

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Carol Guzy is in Ukraine covering the way in which the Russian invasion has impacted the lives of Ukrainian civilians, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss her experiences.June 3, 2022

