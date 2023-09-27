IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

'A very serious few years ahead of him': Trump liable for fraud

05:46

A New York judge ruled in the state attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump and his company Tuesday that the former president committed repeated acts of fraud for years. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 27, 2023

