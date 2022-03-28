'A strong speech': Biden delivers the right messages in Poland

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Morning Joe panel discusses President Biden's weekend speech from Warsaw, Poland on the war in Ukraine where Biden said of Putin 'this man cannot remain in power.'March 28, 2022
