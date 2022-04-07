IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's north, focus on east

    05:01

  • Pentagon: Russian forces have withdrawn, but they aren't going home

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    'A solution in search of a problem': DeSantis goes after Disney's special status

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    'Putin has a big bag of dirty tricks': How Russia will continue to attack

    11:19

  • International Criminal Court investigating alleged war crimes

    04:15

  • Steve Kornacki: GOP doesn't need a tsunami to get House control

    06:54

  • David Remnick: Putin willing to shed a lot of blood to correct Russia's mistakes in Ukraine

    10:12

  • Secretary Blinken says accountability will come to those responsible for crimes in Ukraine

    03:28

  • 'We don't know what the final goal is': Why Russia's invasion is so dangerous

    08:24

  • Witnesses recount extreme brutality from Russian troops

    03:19

  • Dan Abrams: Media missed legitimate questions on Hunter Biden

    11:28

  • Jaime Harrison: Dems have delivered, and we'll continue to deliver

    05:58

  • Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars

    05:13

  • Why President Biden's base is in distress

    01:59

  • Amos Lee: I want to make people feel better about life with my music

    07:58

  • Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?

    10:39

  • Making the case for reform at the U.N.

    06:34

  • Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine

    06:17

  • Ivanka Trump to meet with January 6 committee

    00:36

  • Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion

    05:04

Morning Joe

'A solution in search of a problem': DeSantis goes after Disney's special status

08:43

Fallout over Florida’s controversial new law that critics have called the 'Don’t Say Gay' bill continues. Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis is now lashing out at Disney, one of the state’s biggest tourism drivers, over the company's opposition to the law, suggesting a repeal of the corporation’s special status. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 7, 2022

  • Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's north, focus on east

    05:01

  • Pentagon: Russian forces have withdrawn, but they aren't going home

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    'A solution in search of a problem': DeSantis goes after Disney's special status

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    'Putin has a big bag of dirty tricks': How Russia will continue to attack

    11:19

  • International Criminal Court investigating alleged war crimes

    04:15

  • Steve Kornacki: GOP doesn't need a tsunami to get House control

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All