  • Rev. Al: Martin Luther King Day isn't a day to take off; it's a day to take on

    12:45

  • In 2020 interview, Santos claimed to have two knee replacements

    07:44
    'A real, real problem for the Democrats': New classified material found in Biden's home

    06:55
    GOP senator targeting Hunter Biden: 'I don't target individuals'

    08:43

  • Joe to GOP: You need to start winning elections again, grow up

    08:33

  • Sen. Warnock: Nobody will silence me on the issue of voting rights

    07:47

  • Martin Luther King III: We must quadruple our efforts to realize my parents' dream

    05:41

  • More Americans are 'die-hard' NFL fans over other sports, polling shows

    04:07

  • Jeremy Bash: The two special counsels will analyze differences in Biden, Trump doc handling

    12:45

  • How an email led to Rosie Perez joining 'Your Honor'

    08:11

  • 'Hundreds of lives will be saved': Illinois governor signs semiautomatic weapons ban

    07:04

  • Bob Woodward: The intent is really important in Biden docs

    07:57

  • Test of character is how you handle mistakes, House member on Biden docs

    06:46

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation easing but food prices continue to be an issue

    05:14

  • Paul Ryan says GOP is moving past Trump, yet McCarthy still caught in Trump's grip

    06:57

  • GOP downplayed classified documents until the shoe was on the other foot

    02:53

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Investigations of Trump, Biden necessary but a special counsel is not

    06:32

  • Top prosecutor who investigated Trump has new targets

    08:18

  • 'I have a real commitment to oversight': Rep. Porter on her bid for Senate

    06:01

  • Actress, activist Yara Shahidi set to attend Forbes 30/50 Summit

    06:33

Morning Joe

'A real, real problem for the Democrats': New classified material found in Biden's home

06:55

More classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence this week — in addition to the two batches that had been previously disclosed — the White House said Saturday. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 16, 2023

