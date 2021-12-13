'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election
07:18
Share this -
copied
A report out Sunday that recommends that Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress alleges that he said National Guard troops would keep President Donald Trump’s supporters safe Jan. 6. The panel discusses.Dec. 13, 2021
Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states
03:42
'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'
05:31
'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election
07:18
What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future
07:47
Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes
05:13
The annual Snowball Express brings holiday cheer to military families