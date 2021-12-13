IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states

    03:42

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

    05:31

  • 'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election

    07:18

  • What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future

    07:47

  • Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes

    05:13

  • The annual Snowball Express brings holiday cheer to military families

    08:49

  • 'The next evolution' of people taking grievances to new places

    09:31

  • NYC's incoming school chancellor looks to challenges ahead

    07:04

  • Chris Christie says it is 'undeniable' that Trump gave him Covid

    04:29

  • Appeals court denies Trump's bid to withhold documents from January 6 committee

    06:38

  • Hillary Clinton sits down for in-depth Sunday TODAY interview

    11:31

  • U.K. court: Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. 

    06:43

  • The Atlantic tackles the fake child-trafficking epidemic

    09:11

  • Ohio House member on reaching across the aisle

    06:34

  • Rev. Sharpton: You can have police reform and fight against gun violence at the same time

    11:51

  • Rep. Jeffries: Dems are focused jobs, crushing Covid, economy

    10:42

  • An estimated 4.2 million people quit their jobs in October

    04:15

  • GOP-aligned group finds no evidence of voter fraud in Wisconsin

    07:42

  • Americans concerned over Covid, bills, inflation, new polling shows

    07:11

  • Biden heads to Kansas City to promote infrastructure

    03:29

Morning Joe

'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election

07:18

A report out Sunday that recommends that Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress alleges that he said National Guard troops would keep President Donald Trump’s supporters safe Jan. 6. The panel discusses.Dec. 13, 2021

  • Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states

    03:42

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

    05:31

  • 'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election

    07:18

  • What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future

    07:47

  • Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes

    05:13

  • The annual Snowball Express brings holiday cheer to military families

    08:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All