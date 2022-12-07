IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

'A largely symbolic move': Jan. 6 Committee plans criminal referrals

04:38

The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, though no decision has been made on the target of a referral or what allegations of crimes the potential referrals would cover, according to new reporting from The Washington Post's Jackie Alemany.Dec. 7, 2022

