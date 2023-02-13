IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'A House Made of Splinters' follows the lives of children in a Ukrainian orphanage

Morning Joe

'A House Made of Splinters' follows the lives of children in a Ukrainian orphanage

The new Academy Award-nominated film 'A House Made of Splinters,' looks at the lives of four children living in a temporary orphanage in Eastern Ukraine. Director Simon Lereng Wilmont and producer Darya Bassel join Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 13, 2023

    'A House Made of Splinters' follows the lives of children in a Ukrainian orphanage

