'A hell no one should have to endure': Caring for pediatric cancer patients in Ukraine
03:39
NBC News' Molly Hunter reports from a children's hospital in Lviv that is acting as the "triage hub" for pediatric cancer patients fleeing from their homes around Ukraine. "It was terrifying, leaving in an ambulance dodging the constant bombing," one mother said. "I have to be strong. I'll do whatever it takes to get him the treatment he needs." March 14, 2022
