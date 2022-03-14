IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Engel: 'Direct strike' hits apartment building in Kyiv

    'A hell no one should have to endure': Caring for pediatric cancer patients in Ukraine

    A reminder from Joe: The man in the red hat ransomed Ukrainian safety for a 'favor'

  • What happens if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine?

  • Stop saying what we won't do in Ukraine: Rep. Kinzinger's advice for the U.S.

  • Humanitarian crisis worsens as Ukrainian refugees flee

  • Russians flee Putin’s grasp, believing their way of life is ending

  • Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

  • As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

  • 'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

  • 'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol

  • What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

  • Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'

  • Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv

  • Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing

  • It's 'David and Goliath' in Ukraine and the people are showing resilience: Pfizer CEO

  • Organizations helping in Ukraine

  • We cannot let Putin set the conditions for this conflict: Former Amb. to Ukraine

Morning Joe

'A hell no one should have to endure': Caring for pediatric cancer patients in Ukraine

NBC News' Molly Hunter reports from a children's hospital in Lviv that is acting as the "triage hub" for pediatric cancer patients fleeing from their homes around Ukraine. "It was terrifying, leaving in an ambulance dodging the constant bombing," one mother said. "I have to be strong. I'll do whatever it takes to get him the treatment he needs." March 14, 2022

