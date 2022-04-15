IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

‘A great turn for the Ukrainians’: Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

07:44

Executive Director of the Association of the U.S. Navy, Jason Beardsley, discusses the significance of the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva. Ukrainian defense officials have said their forces struck the Moskva, a cruiser, with two missiles. Russia said it was an internal munitions fire that forced the evacuation of the crew from its flagship in the Black Sea.April 15, 2022

