  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

  • Rosalynn Carter to be laid to rest in her hometown of Plains, Georgia

  • Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

    'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

    Cheney identifies Congressman who called Trump 'Orange Jesus' in new book

  • 'Trump's not eating': New Cheney book reveals why McCarthy visited Trump after Jan. 6 

  • Mika: Every family knows someone who's suffered like Hunter Biden has

  • Israel-Hamas talks underway to build on temporary truce, sources say

  • Bestselling authors Mike Lupica and James Patterson promote each other's books

  • Chris Christie: We'll be on the debate stage in Alabama

  • Kevin Bacon builds essentials kits for homeless, stresses need for giving back

  • Chris Christie: Trump will be convicted this spring

  • Hunter Biden agrees to testify before GOP-led House Oversight Committee

  • Merriam-Webster picks its word of the year

  • Lawyers must rise to meet the Trump threat, conservative attorneys argue

  • 'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Stop treating polls as actual news events

  • Joe: Once again, Trump is going back in time and picking the wrong side of an issue

  • 'Tangible damage done from the commutation': NYT on pardoning of drug smuggler

  • We wouldn't have had humanitarian pause without Biden: Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

Morning Joe

'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

The UN Security Council is expected to discuss the possibility of a full ceasefire in the Middle East on Wednesday, with China taking the lead as current Council President.  NBC News foreign correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments, including her recent conversation with Irit Ben-Abba, the Israeli Ambassador to China.Nov. 29, 2023

