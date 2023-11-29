'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

The UN Security Council is expected to discuss the possibility of a full ceasefire in the Middle East on Wednesday, with China taking the lead as current Council President. NBC News foreign correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments, including her recent conversation with Irit Ben-Abba, the Israeli Ambassador to China.Nov. 29, 2023