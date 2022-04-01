'A campaign that is floundering badly': Russian war lacks battlefield commander

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
'A campaign that is floundering badly': Russian war lacks battlefield commander06:32
UP NEXT
Humanitarian aid convoys attempt to reach Mariupol03:39
Severe weather sweeping across the South turns deadly02:11
'Way more unites us than divides us': Former House member pens 'American Reboot'11:26
U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs in March03:17
Democrats working to fix 'Putin's price hike' at the pump, says House member06:02
'It is still the Trump cult': Why the GOP isn't a party but a 'hot mess'06:06
As Putin falls into an 'autocracy trap', signs of a strategic communications campaign by the West?09:59
Why releasing U.S. intel is 'frying Putin's mind'06:31
Ukraine gas chief calls for full embargo of Russian oil04:44
Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head08:38
Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground02:56
'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room04:13
Russia planning for broad offensive in Donbas region: NATO head08:25
Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers05:11
Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner04:48
Russian invasion of Ukraine the backdrop of inaugural 30/50 Summit03:35
Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism11:59
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine04:17
Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border03:33
'A campaign that is floundering badly': Russian war lacks battlefield commander06:32
The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest reporting from Ukraine, including NYT reporting that Russia is running the war in Ukraine out of Moscow without a central war commander.April 1, 2022
Now Playing
'A campaign that is floundering badly': Russian war lacks battlefield commander06:32
UP NEXT
Humanitarian aid convoys attempt to reach Mariupol03:39
Severe weather sweeping across the South turns deadly02:11
'Way more unites us than divides us': Former House member pens 'American Reboot'11:26
U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs in March03:17
Democrats working to fix 'Putin's price hike' at the pump, says House member06:02