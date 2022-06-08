IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

'A better story than you think': New study looks at American unity

07:57

The Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy has launched the Vanderbilt Unity Index to estimate the state of U.S. unity. Professor John Geer and PhD candidate Mary Catherine Sullivan join Morning Joe to discuss.June 8, 2022

