'40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital

A 40-mile long Russian military convoy moved toward Kyiv Tuesday, threatening Ukraine's capital as increasingly heavy shelling hit major cities across the country. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 1, 2022
