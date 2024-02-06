Mike Johnson says Trump isn't calling the shots on immigration. But that's not all he's lying about.

Sen. James Lankford has been one of the chief negotiators on a new bipartisan bill that would include foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel while imposing limits on immigration and requiring the secretary of Homeland Security to use emergency powers to remove migrants who cross the border illegally.

But before the text of the bill had been released, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said it was "dead on arrival." The speaker of the House — who claims that the Bible guides him — is now going around lying, saying, "I’ve seen enough. This bill is too liberal."

That must be some Bible that tells you to lie, tells you to lie about elections, tells you to lie to get into power. And now you’re lying about a bill you haven’t even read. Mar-a-Lago tells him to jump, and he asks, "How high?"

That guy hasn’t read the bill, but the Wall Street Journal editorial page has. They’ve read the bill. And this is what they have to say:

The Senate bill has reforms Trump never came close to getting. By any honest reckoning, this is the most restrictive migrant legislation in decades. Previous immigration talks have involved trading security measures for legalizing more immigration. There is little of that in this bill. This is almost entirely a border security bill. And its provisions include longtime GOP priorities that the party restrictionists could never have passed only a few months ago.”

Are you listening, Mikey? Just because Donald tells you to jump, doesn’t mean that you have to put America’s security at risk.

“If Republicans reject this bill,” the Wall Street Journal editorial page goes on to say, "they will hand Democrats an argument that the GOP wants border chaos that they can exploit as a campaign issue. The chaos will continue for at least another year."

The chaos will continue.

Mike Johnson to America, "Go to hell." Mike Johnson to America, "Drop dead."

Mike Johnson to Israel, "Drop dead."

Mike Johnson to Ukraine, "Drop dead."

Another year of fentanyl streaming across the border. Another year of immigrants streaming across the border illegally. All because Donald Trump — the same Donald Trump who said he wanted a depression, wanted Americans’ retirements destroyed, wanted their economy destroyed so he can get re-elected — is now telling Mike Johnson, "I want the border open for another year."

This is an adapted excerpt from the February 6 episode of “Morning Joe.”