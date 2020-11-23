Joe discusses 'Saving Freedom'

This week Joe Scarborough begins holding virtual events for his new book "Saving Freedom: Truman, the Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization"
--11/23 at 7pm ET/ 6pm CT (local time for the library)
Truman Library
In conversation with Claire McCaskill
Go HERE to reserve a space.
--11/24 at 6:45pm ET
Smithsonian Associates
In Conversation with Jon Meacham
Go HERE to reserve a space
--11/30 at 11 am ET
In Conversation with Anthony Scaramucci
Go HERE for more information
--12/2 at 3pm ET/12pm PT (local time for the club)
The Commonwealth Club
In Conversation with moderator to come
Go HERE to reserve a space