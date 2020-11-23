Joe discusses 'Saving Freedom'

This week Joe Scarborough begins holding virtual events for his new book "Saving Freedom: Truman, the Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization"

--11/23 at 7pm ET/ 6pm CT (local time for the library)

Truman Library

In conversation with Claire McCaskill

Go HERE to reserve a space.

--11/24 at 6:45pm ET

Smithsonian Associates

In Conversation with Jon Meacham

Go HERE to reserve a space

--11/30 at 11 am ET

In Conversation with Anthony Scaramucci

Go HERE for more information

--12/2 at 3pm ET/12pm PT (local time for the club)

The Commonwealth Club

In Conversation with moderator to come

Go HERE to reserve a space