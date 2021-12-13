Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
As the GOP continues to wage its manufactured war on critical race theory, NBC’s Mehdi Hasan spoke to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about the criticism her “1619 Project” has received, and how the GOP’s assault on education is straight out of the fascist playbook.Dec. 13, 2021
