IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

    08:16
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana mayor admits he was impaired after car accident

    00:20

  • Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    10:03

  • Volcano eruption in Japan prompts hundreds to evacuate

    00:22

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

  • The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

    06:17

  • Biden to announce tighter gun control measures

    00:23

  • Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher

    08:05

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

    00:46

  • Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now

    10:31

  • Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:16

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

  • SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program

    03:23

  • Standing up against Trump doesn’t automatically make you a defender of democracy

    01:10

  • How the GOP talks about racism without talking about racism

    06:43

  • G20 leaders come up short on climate action

    02:16

Mehdi on MSNBC

Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

08:16

Imagine it’s 2025, and – although President Biden has won the popular vote by millions and with a comfortable Electoral College margin – Republican victories in the 2022 midterm elections have made it possible for GOP-led states to see to it that an Electoral College tie is sent to the House and Senate, where Republicans now get to decide. Sound implausible? It’s not. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan explains one of the scenarios that has democracy on the ballot in the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

    08:16
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana mayor admits he was impaired after car accident

    00:20

  • Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    10:03

  • Volcano eruption in Japan prompts hundreds to evacuate

    00:22

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All