IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

    13:28
  • Now Playing

    What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?

    12:35
  • UP NEXT

    How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

    21:01

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37

  • Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

    25:14

  • Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

    17:01

  • Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all

    17:45

  • Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

    24:33

  • Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

    00:22

  • The case for impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas

    20:17

  • The ChatGPT debate: should we pause development, or go all in?

    15:18

  • WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion

    08:55

  • ‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

    02:11

Mehdi on MSNBC

What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?

12:35

The latest episode of HBO's "Succession" imagines an election night crisis where 100,000 ballots are destroyed in an apparent arson attack, ballots that would effectively decide who becomes the next President of the United States. It's terrifying to think about as 2024 nears, but it's also plausible. How would that scenario play out in real life? Mehdi speaks with Claire Woodall-Vogg, a Wisconsin elections official who consulted on the episode, and UCLA Law Professor Rick Hasen, a renowned election law expert.May 18, 2023

  • Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

    13:28
  • Now Playing

    What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?

    12:35
  • UP NEXT

    How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

    21:01

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37

  • Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

    25:14

  • Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

    17:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All