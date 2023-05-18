What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?

The latest episode of HBO's "Succession" imagines an election night crisis where 100,000 ballots are destroyed in an apparent arson attack, ballots that would effectively decide who becomes the next President of the United States. It's terrifying to think about as 2024 nears, but it's also plausible. How would that scenario play out in real life? Mehdi speaks with Claire Woodall-Vogg, a Wisconsin elections official who consulted on the episode, and UCLA Law Professor Rick Hasen, a renowned election law expert.May 18, 2023