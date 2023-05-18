IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

    13:28
  • UP NEXT

    How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

    21:01

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37

  • Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

    25:14

  • Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

    17:01

  • Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all

    17:45

  • Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

    24:33

  • Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

    00:22

  • The case for impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas

    20:17

  • The ChatGPT debate: should we pause development, or go all in?

    15:18

  • WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion

    08:55

  • ‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

    02:11

  • What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us

    20:03

  • Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 race after career of flip flops

    24:05

Mehdi on MSNBC

Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

13:28

The GOP is holding the economy hostage by refusing to raise the debt ceiling… again. Biden initially said he wouldn’t negotiate, but some legal experts say he still doesn’t have to, arguing the 14th Amendment requires the president to ignore the debt ceiling. Constitutional law experts Lawrence Tribe and Michael W. McConnell join Mehdi for a debate on whether Biden can and should ignore the debt ceiling through the 14th amendment.May 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

    13:28
  • UP NEXT

    How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

    21:01

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37

  • Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

    25:14

  • Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

    17:01

  • Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all

    17:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All