Trump’s Fmr. WH Communications Director won’t support a 2024 presidential run

The GOP is once again firmly in Donald Trump’s grip after Liz Cheney was ousted for speaking out against him. Former Trump Communications Director Alyssa Farah joined NBC’s Mehdi Hasan to talk about her time in the administration, the future of the Republican Party and whether she believes the former president is an inciter of terrorism. Farah takes it a step further when Mehdi Hasan asks her if she’ll be supporting her former boss if he launches another run in 2024.