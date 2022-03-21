IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

According to a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. after experiencing flu-like symptoms.March 21, 2022

