  • What the actors behind Stewy and Gerri on “Succession” thought of the finale

    Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate

    Why DeSantis’ threat to “destroy leftism” is so dangerous

  • Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden

  • The truth about DeSantis’ awful record on covid

  • Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

  • What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?

  • How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

  • Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

  • Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

  • Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all

  • Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

Mehdi on MSNBC

Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate

Is banning TikTok a national security priority or an attack on free speech? Do U.S. charges against Julian Assange threaten the free press? Mehdi asks GMU’s Jamil N. Jaffer and Columbia’s Jameel Jaffer… and finds that reasonable Jaffers can disagree.June 2, 2023

