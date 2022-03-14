Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Share this -
copied
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) talks to Mehdi Hasan about mounting calls for the U.S. to intervene in Ukraine, why she’s glad President Biden is proving to be a steadying presence in the face of Russia’s nuclear risk, and what should be done about domestic issues like the energy crunch and student loan debt.March 14, 2022
Now Playing
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’