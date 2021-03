On Thursday, Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) announced her support for ending the filibuster. Senator Smith joined MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan to discuss what led her to this decision. Sen. Smith also talked about the Covid relief bill, which passed the Senate without any Republican support. The Covid relief bill “is bipartisan legislation, it just didn’t get any support of the 50 Republicans in the U.S. Senate,” Smith said.