Sen. Schumer on passing President Biden’s agenda with 50-50 Senate

With the Senate split right down party lines, and much of President Joe Biden’s agenda still in the pipeline as the end of his First 100 Days draws to a close, the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, talks with Mehdi Hasan about what comes next, including on the crucial election reform bill. How long can Democrats afford to wait on reforming the filibuster? Sen. Schumer says “August” is the probable deadline for the bill to undo some of the “frankly racist changes” to voting being made by GOP state legislatures.