    Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist

    Trump is not ‘mentally, emotionally or morally fit to be president’: Conservative lawyer George Conway

  • Putting Donald Trump behind bars isn’t as hard as you think

  • Indoctrination by cartoon? DeSantis’ latest attack on ‘woke schools.’

  • 'Biden deserves credit' for reducing drone strikes: Jeremy Scahill talks to Mehdi

  • Is Israel a 'racist state?' Mehdi reacts to Rep. Jayapal’s remarks

  • Donald Trump vs Whistleblower Daniel Hale: A tale of two Espionage Act cases

  • 'Kids died.' The story of RFK Jr., anti-vaxxers, and a measles outbreak: Mehdi’s deep dive

  • 'A system of daily violence': Mehdi’s panel reacts to Jenin incursion

  • 'Foreign policy failure': Biden’s silence on Jenin, MBS, and Shireen Abu Akleh

  • Imran Khan breaks silence: “We are standing on the edge of darkness”

  • Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?

  • “Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

Mehdi on MSNBC

Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist

Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar is out with a new book detailing how decades of Russian propaganda and pervasive historical myths paved the road for Russia’s latest war on Ukraine. He joins Mehdi to talk about the war, working as a journalist in exile and why his sources estimate Putin’s days are numbered.Aug. 10, 2023

