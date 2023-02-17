IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mehdi on MSNBC

Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 race after career of flip flops

24:05

Nikki Haley has tried to have it both ways in every big moment of her political career. She’s flip flopped on Donald Trump and the confederate flag. She claims to reject identity politics while selectively choosing to play up or play down her own identity. Mehdi looks back at two decades of flip flops leading to her presidential announcement.Feb. 17, 2023

