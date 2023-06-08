IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  • Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25
  • Now Playing

    Mehdi: Twitter’s own lawyers have undermined the Twitter Files

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    What the actors behind Stewy and Gerri on “Succession” thought of the finale

    16:47

  • Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate

    17:07

  • Why DeSantis’ threat to “destroy leftism” is so dangerous

    12:33

  • Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden

    12:12

  • The truth about DeSantis’ awful record on covid

    23:00

  • Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

    13:28

  • What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?

    12:35

  • How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

    21:01

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37

  • Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

    25:14

  • Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

    17:01

Mehdi on MSNBC

Mehdi: Twitter’s own lawyers have undermined the Twitter Files

01:47

Elon Musk and others have long claimed the Twitter Files reveal govt. censorship of ordinary Americans on the social media platform. Mehdi says the claims are nonsense. But don’t take his word for it - listen to Twitter’s own lawyers.June 8, 2023

  • Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  • Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25
  • Now Playing

    Mehdi: Twitter’s own lawyers have undermined the Twitter Files

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    What the actors behind Stewy and Gerri on “Succession” thought of the finale

    16:47

  • Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate

    17:07

  • Why DeSantis’ threat to “destroy leftism” is so dangerous

    12:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All