    Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23
Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

21:23

Chris Christie and Mike Pence joined the Republican presidential primary this week. Both directly attacked Trump and called him unfit for office. But how can two men who helped Trump get elected in 2016, and defended him for years to follow, suddenly call themselves anti-Trump candidates? Mehdi discusses with veteran GOP strategists Tara Setmayer and Susan Del Percio.June 8, 2023

