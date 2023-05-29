IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden

    12:12
  • UP NEXT

    The truth about DeSantis’ awful record on covid

    23:00

  • Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

    13:28

  • What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?

    12:35

  • How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

    21:01

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37

  • Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

    25:14

  • Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

    17:01

  • Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all

    17:45

  • Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

    24:33

  • Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

    00:22

  • The case for impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas

    20:17

  • The ChatGPT debate: should we pause development, or go all in?

    15:18

Mehdi on MSNBC

Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden

12:12

Marianne Williamson has announced her 2024 primary challenge against President Biden but how does she plan to win such a longshot race? MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan speaks with Williamson on her campaign strategy, how she's a different kind of outsider candidate than Donald Trump and if she'll support the Democratic candidate in 2024 if she loses.May 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden

    12:12
  • UP NEXT

    The truth about DeSantis’ awful record on covid

    23:00

  • Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

    13:28

  • What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?

    12:35

  • How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

    21:01

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All