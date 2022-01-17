Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
The charges against the Oath Keepers have exposed just how much planning went into the Jan. 6 attack and how many guns were at the ready. That might come as a surprise if you’ve been watching Tucker Carlson. NBC’s Mehdi Hasan asks, what’s it going to take to wake this country up?Jan. 17, 2022
