    It's hard to overstate MTG's threat to America — and she's the face of today's GOP

Mehdi on MSNBC

It's hard to overstate MTG's threat to America — and she's the face of today's GOP

Less than three years after Marjorie Taylor Greene’s entrance into politics, Mehdi says the media is no better at covering her extremism — especially now that she’s the face of the modern GOP. So today, let him remind you who MTG really is. Dr. John Cowan, who ran against Greene in the 2020 Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th district, joins Mehdi to discuss.Feb. 1, 2023

