IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Biden deserves credit' for reducing drone strikes: Jeremy Scahill talks to Mehdi

    11:02
  • Now Playing

    Is Israel a 'racist state?' Mehdi reacts to Rep. Jayapal’s remarks

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump vs Whistleblower Daniel Hale: A tale of two Espionage Act cases

    17:45

  • 'Kids died.' The story of RFK Jr., anti-vaxxers, and a measles outbreak: Mehdi’s deep dive

    09:33

  • 'A system of daily violence': Mehdi’s panel reacts to Jenin incursion

    13:22

  • 'Foreign policy failure': Biden’s silence on Jenin, MBS, and Shireen Abu Akleh

    11:51

  • Imran Khan breaks silence: “We are standing on the edge of darkness”

    11:53

  • Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?

    24:13

  • “Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

    12:35

  • 'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07

  • 'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10

  • Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  • At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

  • Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  • Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25

Mehdi on MSNBC

Is Israel a 'racist state?' Mehdi reacts to Rep. Jayapal’s remarks

03:22

Last week, Rep. Pramila Jayapal faced bipartisan backlash after calling Israel a “racist state” during remarks in Chicago. Jayapal apologized, and the House overwhelmingly passed a resolution stating that Israel is not a “racist state.” Mehdi examines the official policies of the Israeli government, and asks, how would you characterize them?July 20, 2023

  • 'Biden deserves credit' for reducing drone strikes: Jeremy Scahill talks to Mehdi

    11:02
  • Now Playing

    Is Israel a 'racist state?' Mehdi reacts to Rep. Jayapal’s remarks

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump vs Whistleblower Daniel Hale: A tale of two Espionage Act cases

    17:45

  • 'Kids died.' The story of RFK Jr., anti-vaxxers, and a measles outbreak: Mehdi’s deep dive

    09:33

  • 'A system of daily violence': Mehdi’s panel reacts to Jenin incursion

    13:22

  • 'Foreign policy failure': Biden’s silence on Jenin, MBS, and Shireen Abu Akleh

    11:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All