    How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

    The Politics of ‘Andor’

  • Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

  • Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

  • Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all

  • Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

  • Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

  • The case for impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas

  • The ChatGPT debate: should we pause development, or go all in?

  • WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion

  • ‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

  • What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us

  • Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 race after career of flip flops

  • Two out-of-the-box solutions to the debt ceiling crisis

  • Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?

How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally

Mehdi Hasan gives his review of the CNN Trump Town Hall and, spoiler alert: it’s not a positive review. He explains how CNN ended up giving the former president a platform to demonstrate hypocrisy, racism, and misogyny.May 11, 2023

