  • 'Biden deserves credit' for reducing drone strikes: Jeremy Scahill talks to Mehdi

    11:02

  • Is Israel a 'racist state?' Mehdi reacts to Rep. Jayapal’s remarks

    03:22
    Donald Trump vs Whistleblower Daniel Hale: A tale of two Espionage Act cases

    17:45
    'Kids died.' The story of RFK Jr., anti-vaxxers, and a measles outbreak: Mehdi’s deep dive

    09:33

  • 'A system of daily violence': Mehdi’s panel reacts to Jenin incursion

    13:22

  • 'Foreign policy failure': Biden’s silence on Jenin, MBS, and Shireen Abu Akleh

    11:51

  • Imran Khan breaks silence: “We are standing on the edge of darkness”

    11:53

  • Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?

    24:13

  • “Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

    12:35

  • 'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07

  • 'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10

  • Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  • At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

  • Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  • Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25

Donald Trump vs Whistleblower Daniel Hale: A tale of two Espionage Act cases

17:45

Trump allies are crying foul over his indictment under the Espionage Act. While there are valid criticisms of the law and cases where it’s been abused, the national security case against Trump is not one of them. Not even close. If you want to see an example of the law actually being abused, just look at the story of drone whistleblower Daniel Hale.July 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

