IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out

    16:07

  • 'Challenge accepted, Elon': Mehdi lays out the hate on Musk’s Twitter in gory detail

    11:15
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump’s extremely fascist week

    09:30
  • UP NEXT

    ‘They’re obsessed’: Dr. Fauci on death threats, 'lab leak,' and vaccine safety

    27:57

  •  ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

    12:12

  • ‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements

    24:55

Mehdi on MSNBC

Donald Trump’s extremely fascist week

09:30

Calling for the execution of Mark Milley, America’s top general; threatening critical media outlets with punishment; visiting a gun shop connected to a white supremacist mass shooter. Mehdi says it’s high time Trump’s fascist playbook got at least as much media attention as Biden’s age. Sept. 28, 2023

  • 'Elon Musk tried to intimidate me into silence.' Former Twitter exec speaks out

    16:07

  • 'Challenge accepted, Elon': Mehdi lays out the hate on Musk’s Twitter in gory detail

    11:15
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump’s extremely fascist week

    09:30
  • UP NEXT

    ‘They’re obsessed’: Dr. Fauci on death threats, 'lab leak,' and vaccine safety

    27:57

  •  ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

    12:12

  • ‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements

    24:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All